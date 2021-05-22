Ontario reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases as outdoor amenities reopen

Ontario has logged nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as outdoor amenities reopen for the first time since a stay-at-home order was issued in early April.

The 1,794 new COVID-19 cases recorded today mark a decrease from the 1,890 infections on Friday. It also marks the second day in a row in which the daily COVID-19 case count was below 2,000 following a jump in infections on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases has dipped below 2,000 for the first time since the end of March, with 1,951 infections.

Health officials also logged an additional 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday, bringing the province’s death tally to 8,599.

There are 1,207 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario’s hospitals, with 706 of those patients in intensive care.

Of those in intensive care, 504 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

COVID-19 testing dropped slightly on Saturday. With just over 34,500 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says this brings the province's positivity rate to six per cent, up from 5.4 per cent the previous day.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 520,774, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

The Greater Toronto Area is the only region to log case counts in the triple digits.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, there are 416 cases in Toronto, 355 in Peel Region, 140 in York Region and 147 in Durham.

Other municipalities with more than 50 COVID-19 cases include Hamilton (90), Ottawa (87), Halton (78), Waterloo (64), Middlesex-London (58), and Simcoe-Muskoka (55).

Ontario remains under a stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on June 2, however outdoor amenities such as golf courses and tennis courts reopened on Saturday. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events have also been expanded to up to five people.

The changes were announced Thursday by Ontario Premier Doug Ford while he unveiled his three-step reopening plan.

While outdoor amenities have reopened, the premier said he doesn’t expect the province to move into step one fully until June 14.

FEWER THAN 1,400 VARIANTS IDENTIFIED

The province has identified a little less than 1,400 new variants in lab-positive COVID-19 tests as of Saturday.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, another 1,122 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant were identified, bringing Ontario’s total to 116,921 infections.

There are now 783 cases of the B.1.351 variant in Ontario and 2,3177 cases of the P.1. variant.

The province does not publicly report the number of B.1.617 infections, despite multiple cases being identified according to the government.

MORE THAN 190,000 SHOTS ADMINISTERED

Ontario administered 190,129 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24-hour period—a new single-day record for the province.

The government will allow anyone aged 12 and up to get the vaccine starting tomorrow, more than a week ahead of schedule.

Thus far, more than 7.9 million doses have been administered in Ontario.

Just over 519,900 residents have received both doses and are considered fully immunized.