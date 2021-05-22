Ontario reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases as outdoor amenities reopen Ontario has logged nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as outdoor amenities reopen for the first time since a stay-at-home order was issued in early April. Food trucks coming to Saanich parks in July under new pilot program The District of Saanich will allow food trucks at select parks this summer under a new pilot program. N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired at a home The Halifax District RCMP is looking for information about an incident where they say someone shot at a home, several times. 29 new COVID-19 cases reported by WECHU Saturday, no new deaths The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday as the province allows some outdoor activities like tennis and golf.