Public Health Ontario is reporting another triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in the capital after a single-day drop on Tuesday.

Ontario is reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases, the lowest figure of daily cases so far this month. Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are released at around 12:30 p.m.

Reporting from OPH and the province often differs due to different data collection times.

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 2,961 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 new deaths.

VACCINES

Ontario health officials say 11,231 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province on Tuesday and 144,784 doses have been administered in total. The province says 8,778 people have received both shots and have completed their vaccination.

Ontario had received 196,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 7, according to Health Canada.

The Ottawa Hospital said Tuesday that 16,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered locally. Mayor Jim Watson said Tuesday that a new shipment had arrived in Ottawa, and vaccinations are expected to continue in long-term care homes. The Ottawa Hospital's vaccination clinic is set to resume full operations on Friday.

TESTING

Ontario health officials says 50,931 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Tuesday and 61,259 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will have an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Outaouais region: 37 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.