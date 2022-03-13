Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care

Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.

The province did not report on Sunday how many people are currently testing positive for COVID-19 while receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.

The number of patients reported to be in intensive care with COVID-19 is down slightly from 247 on Saturday.

The breakdown of patients being treated in hospital specifically for COVID-19 was also not released on Sunday.

Of the nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, health officials said eight occurred in the past month, while one occurred more than a month ago.

At least 1,631 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours amid limited access to testing across the province.

Those cases were identified through 11,874 tests, which the province said generated a positivity rate of 11.7 per cent.

There are 228 people in ICU with COVID-19.



There are 1,631 new cases of COVID-19.



Hospitalization data is currently unavailable.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn.

According to the province, most of the cases reported on Thursday were found in Toronto (324), Ottawa (89), Durham Region (78), York Region (64), Peel Region (62), and Middlesex-London (62).

Other areas with high COVID-19 case counts include Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (93), Simcoe Muskoka (64), Northwestern Health Unit (65), Hamilton (63), Halton Region (70), and Windsor-Essex (50).