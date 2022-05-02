Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month

Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.

The death tally due to the novel coronavirus in Ontario stayed the same on Monday, totaling 12,842 fatalities.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,423 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 211 people in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has increased slightly from the day before, although the data released Monday is likely an underestimate as not all hospitals provide the ministry with data over the weekend.

With just over 11,800 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate stands at about 14 per cent.

An additional 1,275 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were logged Monday, although that number remains an underestimation due to a lack of PCR testing.

Wastewater data released by Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table appears to show the concentration of the novel coronavirus cresting in most regions.

“Sometimes it’s a little up, sometimes it’s a little down, sometimes it’s plateauing, and of course this is a massive province so it’s different in different areas in the province,” UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Monday.