Ontario reports one new COVID-19 case in Ottawa

Public Health Ontario is reporting a single case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

This comes after zero new cases were reported on Monday for the first time since July 7, 2020.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 146 new cases and said six more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 201 cases province-wide are considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario is reporting a net zero day in eastern Ontario, with one case in Ottawa, and one case removed from the total in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. All other local public health regions posted zeroes on Tuesday.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 749,033

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 498,340

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 54 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,132,732

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One case removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: One new case

