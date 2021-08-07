Ontario reports over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average continues to climb

Ontario is reporting the highest number of new infections since mid-June today.

The province is reporting 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with nine additional deaths.

One death is being reported late due to a data clean-up, according to the Ministry of Health, and actually occured in the spring.

This is the highest number of new infections reported in the province since June 16.

The province reported 340 new cases on Friday — the highest number of new infections since late June — and 213 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 231, compared to 183 a week ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,401.

Provincial labs processed more than 20,858 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another 191 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 2,057 active cases across the province.

Right now, there are 138 people in hospital currently infected with COVID-19 and 111 patients being treated in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health.

Where are the new cases?

Variant of concern update

On Saturday, there are 94 new cases in Toronto, 62 in York Region, 38 in Peel Region, 30 in Hamilton, 20 in Durham Region and 20 in the Region of Waterloo.

The Ministry of Health is reporting five new cases of the Alpha variant in the province as of Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to ​​145,564.

Officials reported 45 new cases of Delta variant, B.1.617.2, Friday and the case total is now 5,182.

As for the Gamma variant, P.1, four new cases were recorded. The total number of Gamma variants recorded in Ontario is now 5,174.

No new cases of the Beta variant were recorded on Friday. The total remains at 1,493.

Vaccination update

The province said it administered 61,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Friday. Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 19.8 million needles have gone into arms. As of today, 9,280,698 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated. On Friday, the City of Toronto issued a release stating that Toronto Public Health is now reporting 193,530 people in Toronto are eligible immediately for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and urging them to get their vaccine now. Toronto Public Health reported approximately 350,000 people in the city were eligible for a second dose at the end of July.