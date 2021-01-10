Ontario health officials are recording another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in the province as they report more than 3,900 new infections.

The province confirmed 3,945 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which breaks the previous provincial daily case count record of 3,799 new cases reported on Friday.

The province had actually reported 4,249 new infections on Friday, but clarified that 450 of those cases were due to a data backlog and there were actually 3,799 new case, which was still a record-breaking number at the time.

The province saw daily case counts climb above the 3,000 mark over the past six days.

Health officials also reported on Sunday that 61 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 4,983.

There were 62,308 COVID-19 tests completed in the province in the last-recorded 24-hour period.

The province’s test positivity rate now stands at about 6.2 per cent, according to health officials.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...