Ontario reports total of 849 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 279 in ICU

Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 849 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 279 people in intensive care.

The province has reported fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital for the past two days, but health officials warn that not all hospitals report their data on the weekend.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose slightly from 842 on Sunday to 849 on Monday. The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 dropped from 281 on Sunday to 279 on Monday.

The province said that 86 of the people in ICU are fully vaccinated, 70 are unvaccinated and six are partially vaccinated. The remaining 117 have an unknown vaccination status.

According to data released by the Ontario Science Table on Sunday, which takes into account population sizes, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 84.5 per cent less likely to end up in hospital and 91.3 per cent less likely to end up in ICU compared to people who are unvaccinated.

The province also reported on Monday that three more people have died due to COVID-19. Officials said there have been a total of 12,433 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 12,116 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 8.9 per cent.

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 245 new cases in Toronto, 75 new cases in Durham Region, 69 new cases in York Region, 54 new cases in Peel Region and 35 new cases in Halton Region.

Officials also reported 64 new cases in Simcoe-Muskoka, 62 new cases in Middlesex-London and 61 new cases in Windsor-Essex. All other regions reported fewer than 60 new cases on Monday.

The province said that of the 1,315 new cases reported today, 1,072 involve people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, 146 involve people who are unvaccinated, 31 involve people who are partially vaccinated and 66 involve people who have an unknown vaccination status.

Acknowledging population size, the science table noted in their latest data report on Sunday, people who are fully vaccinated with at least two doses are 42.1 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are unvaccinated.

The province deemed 1,605 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,071,400.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,102,011.

The province reported 14 resident cases and eight staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. Officials said that at least 77 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak.