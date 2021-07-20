Ontario reports under 130 new cases of COVID-19, over 8 million fully vaccinated

Ontario is reporting 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with two additional deaths.

The province reported 130 new cases on Monday and 177 on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 152, compared to 170 a week ago.

July 12 was the last time new case numbers were this low when officials reported 114 new infections.

Provincial labs processed more than 13,586 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 0.9 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,296.

Another 126 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,354 active cases across the province.

Right now, there are 145 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 149 patients being treated in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those 150 patients, 106 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The hospitalization data presented by the province has been skewed over the past several weeks, which may be explained by a delay in patient reporting.

Where are the new cases?

On Tuesday, officials reported 34 new cases in Toronto, 17 in the Region of Waterloo, 14 in York Region, 10 in Peel Region, 10 in Grey Bruce and 10 in Halton Region.

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

Labs found 21 additional cases of the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, bringing the case total to 144,823

Another 18 cases of the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, were also found, pushing its case total to 3,340

There was one case of the Beta variant, B.1.351, reported. The total reported cases now stands at 1,467.

Additionally, there were 14 new cases of the Gamma variant, P.1, reported, bringing the total to 3,340.

Vaccination update

The province said it administered 132,963 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Monday.

Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 18.3 million needles have gone into arms.

As of Tuesday, 8,042,242 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.