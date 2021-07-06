Ontario reports under 200 new cases of COVID-19 for second day straight, 9 new deaths

Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, although due to a data cleanup the numbers appear higher.

On Tuesday, health officials said that 164 new infections were logged, as well as nine additional deaths.

However, the Ministry of Health says that “due to a data review and clean-up,” 80 cases from 2020 have been included in Toronto’s case count, bringing the total case count in their provincial database to 244.

The province reported 170 new cases on Monday and 213 on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 203, compared to 278 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 28,755 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 1.1 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,224.

Another 319 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,883 active cases across the province.

There are currently 202 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals due to the virus.

Where are the new cases?

On Tuesday, officials reported 32 new cases in Toronto (for a total of 112 cases with the data cleanup), 26 in Peel Region, 25 in the Region of Waterloo, 13 in York Region and 10 in Grey Bruce.

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

Labs found 34 additional cases of the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, bringing the case total to 143,989.

Eight cases of the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, were recorded Tuesday and the case total is now 2,049.

No cases of the Beta variant, B.1.351, or the Gamma variant, P.1, were recorded today. Their totals remain at 1,415 and 4,632, respectively.

Over 140,000 vaccine doses administered

The province said it administered 215,719 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, with 19,555 being first doses and 196,164 second doses.

Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 15.9 million needles have gone into arms.

As of Monday, 5,883,641 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.