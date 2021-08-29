Ontario reports under 750 new COVID-19 cases in single-day decrease

Ontario is reporting under 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after new infections spiked above 800 Saturday, marking the highest single-day increase since early June.

The province is reported 740 new infections today, with two additional deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 740 new infections, 425 are in unvaccinated individuals, 64 are in partially vaccinated individuals, 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 62 are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

There were 835 new cases reported on Saturday and 781 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 688, compared to 564 a week ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,498.

Provincial labs processed more than 22,890 test specimens on Saturday, generating a positivity rate of at least 3.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another 561 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 5,874 active cases across the province.

Right now, there are 214 people in hospital currently infected with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says 158 patients are in intensive care units and that 131 of those patients are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Where are the new cases?

Locally, there are 141 new cases in Toronto, 63 in York Region, 63 in Peel Region, 106 in Hamilton, 33 in Durham Region and 29 in the Region of Waterloo.

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

The Ministry of Health is reporting 97 new cases of the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to ​​146,328.

Officials also reported 136 new cases of Delta variant, B.1.617.2, and the case total is now 9,130.

No new cases of the Beta variant, B.1.351, or the Gamma variant, P.1, were logged today.

Vaccination update

The province said it administered 29,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Saturday.

Throughout Ontario’s nine-month vaccination campaign, over 20.7 million needles have gone into arms.

As of today, 9,911,914 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry, 82.8 per cent of Ontarians over the age of twelve have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76.0 per cent have had two doses.