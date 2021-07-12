Ottawa sees zero new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than a year

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa for the first time since July 7, 2020.

The zero figure in Ottawa comes on a day when Public Health Ontario is reporting the lowest daily case count since Sept. 1, 2020, with 114 newly confirmed cases and zero new deaths linked to the disease.

Across eastern Ontario, only one COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Additional figures, including the number of active cases and hospitalizations are due this afternoon.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 744,932

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 455,212

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 49 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,050,076

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: 10 new cases since Friday

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.