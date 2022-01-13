Ontario reveals the most popular baby names for 2020
Ontario has released the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2020, with some new additions being welcomed to this year's list.
For the 11th consecutive year, Olivia is the top baby girl name in Ontario, while for the second year in a row, Noah took top boy name.
According to the government, Liam follows close behind Noah on the list of top boy's name. The second most popular name for girls in 2020 was Charlotte.
New to the list of top names were Isla, Theodore and Leo, the government says.
In order, the top 10 names for girls in 2020 was Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Ava, Isla, Chloe, Evelyn, and Mia.
Meanwhile, the top 10 names for boys was Noah, Liam, Benjamin, Oliver, Jack, Lucas, Theodore, William, Ethan, and Leo.
Parents are told register their child's birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns.
