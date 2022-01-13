Ontario reveals top 10 boys and girls names for 2020 and three new ones made the list

Ontario has released the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2020, with some new additions being welcomed to this year's list.

For the 11th consecutive year, Olivia is the top baby girl name in Ontario, while for the second year in a row, Noah took top boy name.

According to the government, Liam follows close behind Noah on the list of top boy's name. The second most popular name for girls in 2020 was Charlotte.

New to the list of top names were Isla, Theodore and Leo, the government says.

In order, the top 10 names for girls in 2020 was Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia, Sophia, Ava, Isla, Chloe, Evelyn, and Mia.

Meanwhile, the top 10 names for boys was Noah, Liam, Benjamin, Oliver, Jack, Lucas, Theodore, William, Ethan, and Leo.

The top baby names in Ontario have changed greatly from 100 years prior, in 1920, when John and Margaret topped the list.

In 1920, the top baby names for boys were John, William, James, Robert, George, Charles, Donald, Thomas, Harold, and Gordon.

The top names for girls were Margaret, Dorothy, Helen, Jean, Ruth, Mary, Doris, Florence, Elizabeth, and Marion.