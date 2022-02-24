Ontario reviewing vaccine mandate for long-term care workers, minister says
Ontario's long-term care minister says a mandate requiring workers in the sector to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review.
Paul Calandra says the rule is being looked at as the government reviews all of its sector-specific vaccination policies and other pandemic measures.
Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's top doctor, has said that he wants to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by March 1, when proof-of-vaccination rules in indoor spaces are also set to end.
Calandra didn't say whether he was aiming for that date to end the mandate.
Workers in long-term care homes are currently required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to stay on the job and they have until March 14 to get third shots.
It's the only sector in which Ontario has made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for employment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.
