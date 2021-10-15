Ontario rolls out vaccine mobile app and QR code: What Windsor-Essex residents need to know

Windsor-Essex residents can download a QR code to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status at non-essential businesses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released details of the province’s new enhanced vaccine certificate with official QR code and the free Verify Ontario app, which became available for download in the Apple app store and Google Play on Friday.

Here’s the highlights of what you need to know:

The Enhanced Vaccine Certificate will include a QR code for business owners to scan for entry

Residents can download theirs by birthday cohorts

Jan.-April can download Oct. 15, May-Aug. can download Oct. 16 and Sept.-Dec. can download Oct. 17

Anyone can download it as of Oct. 18 regardless of birthday

“Verify Ontario” app was ready to be downloaded by business owners Oct. 14

Vaccine receipts will no longer be issued at time of immunization but previously issued receipts are still an acceptable form of proof

Patrons must still show ID to verify their name and date of birth, along with the Enhanced Vaccine Certificate or old vaccine receipt

Officials say the QR scan does not retain personal information after being scanned at a business

Application works with iOS 11 on mobile devices issued as far back as 2014

Application doesn’t require an internet connection to work

The application is not mandatory, businesses that do not use it can still use the Enhanced Vaccine Certificate or receipt, along with identification to verify vaccinations.

“Digital first doesn’t mean digital only,” said Kaleed Rasheed, associate minister of Digital Government. People can save the electronic version of their vaccine certificate with a QR code to their phone or print a paper copy. Businesses must accept both electronic and paper versions.

Businesses will get one of three check marks:

Green: means the person is fully vaccinated and can enter once their name and DOB is confirmed Red: if the person is partially vaccinated or 14 days from second dose have not passed Yellow: if the QR code couldn’t be read or the document is from a third-party issuer and couldn’t be verified

The app has been made available in advance to ensure businesses and organizations download the app and have sufficient time to become familiar with it. That's a week earlier than their Oct. 22 deadline to roll out the app.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.