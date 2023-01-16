Ontario's 28th lieutenant governor mourned in hometown of Midland, Ont.

The Town of Midland is mourning the loss of one of its own, David Onley, former Ontario lieutenant governor and a broadcaster who broke barriers as the nation's first to take on those roles with a physical disability.

Onley, a polio survivor, inspired many and was a tireless advocate for accessibility.

"It's the legacy that he leaves behind as a tireless advocate," said Mayor Bill Gordon.

"Accessibility is really about enabling people to achieve their full potential, and I think that's something that all of us want for our children, our peers and our residents," the mayor added.

In 2013, Midland recognized Onley's contributions by naming a park in his honour. The park, located in the Town's core, symbolizes Onley's advocacy for accessibility.

"What I think what David Onley would really want would be for our political leaders at Queen's Park to commit to the reforms that he called for to achieve accessibility for his disability and all disabilities in this province. That is the best way to honour him," noted David Lepofsky, volunteer chair of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance.

The Town said it would continue to honour Onley's memory through its newly formed accessibility advisory committee and plans to hold a special ceremony in June to mark the 10th anniversary of naming David Onley Park.

Onley, Ontario's 28th lieutenant governor died over the weekend at age 72.