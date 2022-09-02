Ontario's best young baseball players compete for championship in Sudbury this weekend

More than 150 athletes from across the province are gathered in Sudbury this weekend for the 12 and Under Provincial Baseball Championships.

The event is being hosted by the Sudbury Minor Baseball Association and the Sudbury Shamrocks Team and features 12 teams competing to win the provincial championship at the Terry Fox Sports Complex.

“This is a huge opportunity for Sudbury Minor Baseball to showcase the city and our facilities," said Craig Thompson, Sudbury Shamrocks head coach.

"As a team from northern Ontario, we spend most of our season travelling down south participating. It’s a great opportunity for our kids on our team to play in front of their friends and family. This will be the second year in a row that we host a tournament.”

Shamrocks player Jacob Roy said the team is off to a good start.

“The Shamrocks are playing really well," Roy said. "We won the first game but we got to win a lot more.”

William Chant, who plays with North London, said playing in the championships is what everyone wants.

“We worked really hard to get to this point in baseball and we’ve been having a lot of fun,” Chant said.

“We’re working hard at practice and just trying to win this thing," said teammate Mason Jeffries

"It’s been great and I’m having a lot of fun.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday afternoon.