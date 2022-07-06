Ontario's best young golfers competing in Sudbury

Golf dominance is on the line this week at Timberwolf Golf Club as the Sudbury venue hosts the 2022 Ontario Boys Junior Golf Championship.

The province's best golfers under age 19 are competing in the 100th anniversary of the Golf Ontario tournament.

"It's a big one," said Bobby Chaumont, manager of golf operations at Timberwolf.

"It's been a while since we've been able to host an event like this, you know with COVID and everything going on in the world. It's nice to have an event like this in the world going on back here."

"Out of these kids, some of the kids will go onto play in the PGA or wherever else so it's a big one and it's definitely one that we're happy to have here," he added.

One of the players hoping to come out on top is Cameron Pero, who was near the top of the leaderboard Wednesday.

Pero, 18, from Prince Edward County, is hoping to continue a family legacy. His father, Mike, won when he was 18.

"I've played some steady golf, my game is in good shape right now," he told CTV News.

"The course, it's a great layout. I like the course, it's in good shape and it's a good test for us."

Pero said he would like to play professional golf one day and plans to continue his studies at Miami University in Ohio.

"We're playing against some of the best players in the province, I'm building up my rankings and hoping to play more competitive golf," he said.

"It's just awesome to get out here with the guys, get and out and compete," said 17-year-old Peter Wojcicki, who made the trip from Guelph.

"There's the best golfers here in Ontario. It's fun to get out here."

Looking forward to next year

It didn't go quite as well for 16-year-old Matthew Sehgal from Mississauga, but he's already looking forward to next year.

Seghal said it's about the love of the game.

"I think next year, I'll probably play a little better and I'm really happy with how I came back both days," he said.

Chaumont said he's been impressed by the golf he's seen so far.

"It's hard to describe until you actually see it -- maybe you'll get some footage of them hitting it -- but it's truly amazing for them to be able to hit the ball at that age," he said.

"Again, it just shows how much work they're putting into it and how serious they're taking it."

The girls competition will take place next week in Kingsville, Ont.

In all, 156 players attended the tournament. After Wednesday, it will be cut down to the top 60 for both Thursday and Friday.