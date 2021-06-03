Ontario's Chi-Cheemaun ferry back in business

The Chi-Cheemaun is back in business. Booking reopened Thursday for the ferry that travels from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island each summer.

The normal opening sail date of May 7 was re-scheduled this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The first sail will now take place on June 8.

For over 40 years, the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun has transporting passengers from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island.

The ferry can carry as many as 600 passengers and 150 vehicles, although those numbers will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.