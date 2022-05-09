Ontario's COVD-19 hospitalizations at 1,213, no deaths reported

The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 1,213 as no additional deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.

Monday’s data shows a slight increase in hospitalizations over Sunday’s total of 1,167. Meanwhile, ICU admissions dropped by six to 201.

Information related to incidental hospitalizations and patient vaccination status was not released. It should be noted that not all hospitals report data over the weekend.

No additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported since yesterday, leaving the province’s death toll unchanged at 12,972.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario remains limited to select high-risk groups. Of the 7,702 tests that were performed, 1,206 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed.

The positivity rate in the province is currently 12 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario has seen 1,276,116 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including 1,276,116 recoveries.