Ontario's COVD-19 hospitalizations at 1,213, no deaths reported
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 1,213 as no additional deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Monday’s data shows a slight increase in hospitalizations over Sunday’s total of 1,167. Meanwhile, ICU admissions dropped by six to 201.
Information related to incidental hospitalizations and patient vaccination status was not released. It should be noted that not all hospitals report data over the weekend.
No additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported since yesterday, leaving the province’s death toll unchanged at 12,972.
Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario remains limited to select high-risk groups. Of the 7,702 tests that were performed, 1,206 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed.
The positivity rate in the province is currently 12 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ontario has seen 1,276,116 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including 1,276,116 recoveries.
-
Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex CountyIf you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in VictoriaOne month ago on Monday, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived at Ogden Point in Victoria.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.