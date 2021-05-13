Ontario's COVID-19 case count crosses 500,000 as province logs more than 2,700 new infections

Ontario health officials are reporting more than 2,700 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the province’s lab-confirmed case total past 500,000.

The 2,759 new cases logged Thursday mark an increase over the previous day’s total when 2,320 were added. On Tuesday, the province reported another 2,073 cases marking the lowest single-day case count in more than a month.

With 47,638 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 5.7 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has seen 502,171 cases of the disease across the province, including 464,531 infections that are considered to be resolved. That number also includes 8,405 COVID-19-related deaths, of which 31 were reported since yesterday.

