Ontario's COVID-19 cases dip below 1,900 on Friday, 62 cases in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second straight day with double-digit cases.
Across Ontario, there are 1,890 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 469 cases in Toronto, 468 cases in Peel Region and 165 cases in York Region.
In Ottawa, the 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows 89 new cases Thursday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 811 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 19.
A total of 4,689 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on May 19.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.
COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new case