Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,555, ICU admissions drop to 188

The number of people in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 is at 1,555 as admissions related to the virus drop below 200.

Tuesday’s data marks an increase in hospitalizations over Monday’s total of 1,213. However, not all hospitals report patient data over the weekend and on Mondays.

Meanwhile, ICU admissions related to the novel coronavirus dropped by 13 to 188.

Of those in hospital, 946 are fully vaccinated, 227 are unvaccinated, and 72 are partially vaccinated. Vaccination information on the remaining patients was not released.

At least 59 per cent of those patients were admitted for an illness not related to COVID-19 but have since tested positive. The remaining 41 per cent are in hospital due to their COVID-19 infection.

In the ICU, 75 patients are fully vaccinated, 31 are unvaccinated, and 10 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Most of the individuals in the ICU are there because of their COVID-19 diagnosis at 64 per cent. The other 36 per cent tested positive after they were admitted for a different reason.

Another 19 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, all of which occurred in the last month.

Labs across Ontario processed 11,576 COVID-19 tests since yesterday, which produced a positivity rate of 12.4 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Officials say 1,089 positive cases of the virus were identified through those tests, though that number is an undercount due to limited access testing provincewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario has seen 1,277,205 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number includes 1,241,929 individuals who have recovered.