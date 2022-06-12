Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months

Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December.

According to the latest data from the Ontario Ministry of Health, there are currently 370 people in hospital with COVID-19.

The last time the province reported fewer than 370 people in hospital with COVID-19 was on Dec. 20, 2021, when officials logged 284 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, ICU admissions slightly increased from 110 to 112.

It should be noted that not all hospitals report patient data over the weekend.

Of those patients in hospital, the province says 42 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator due to COVID-19. That’s eight less people who are ventilated from just a week ago.

A week ago there were 419 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 111 of them in the ICU.

With 6,884 PCR tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province is reporting a 6.5 cent positivity rate. That’s compared to 7.1 per cent at this time last week and 8.6 per cent two weeks ago.

There are currently 13,338 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the Province to 1,312,844.

Several epidemiologists and public health experts are predicting transmission will remain low throughout the summer, but said rates could rise once people head inside when the colder weather hits.

Today, the ministry added two new deaths to its COVID-19 tally, which now stands at 13,338. It has added 50 net new deaths to the tally since this time last week.

Currently, there are 57 active outbreaks at long-term care homes, 32 in retirement homes, and 21 in hospitals, compared to 73, 33, and 22 respectively last week.