Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December

Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.

The last time hospital admissions linked the novel coronavirus were this low was on December 26 when they reached 373.

Meanwhile, ICU admissions increased slightly from 107 to 111.

It should be noted that not all hospitals report patient data over the weekend.

No information on vaccination status or incidental hospitalizations was released by the health ministry.

Three additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported since yesterday, however all of those deaths occurred in the last month.

Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,288.

With 6,998 tests performed overnight, Ontario’s positivity rate is 7.1 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

At least 710 new cases of the virus were confirmed through those tests. Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario remains limited to select high-risk groups and the cases reported today should be considered an undercount.

The province has seen 1,307,600 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,285,226 recoveries.