Ontario reported its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in months as the province added more than 1,500 new cases and 88 deaths related to the disease.

With 64,467 tests processed in the last 24 hours, Ontario’s positivity rate stands at 2.6 per cent. The last time that number was that low was on Oct. 24 when the same rate was reported by the province.

The 1,563 new infections found bring Ontario’s lab-confirmed case total to 273,660, including 6,393 deaths and 250,937 recoveries.

Of the 88 COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the previous day, 36 involved residents of a long-term care home.

Ontario's seven-day average for number of cases reported is 1,599. A week ago today, that number was as high as 2,128.

