Ontario's Easter Seals tournament with NHL celebrities a smashing success

Putting for Easter Seals youth on the greens.

More than 185 golfers took to the hills and sand traps of Bear Creek Golf Club for the Showcase of Celebrities Golf Tournament to support children and youth with physical disabilities Wednesday.

Celebrities filled the fairways with former Maple Leafs Al Iafrate and Rick Vaive, as well as New York Islanders Billy Smith and Boston Bruins Andre Roy.

“It was very successful. We raised about $70,000,” said Easter Seals organizer Charlene Myke.

Myke said Easter Seals believes great adults come from empowered children, that the most challenging limitations aren’t physical, and anything is possible with the right resources and support.

Registration included green fees, a golf cart, breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Easter Seals Ontario is celebrating 100 years this year.