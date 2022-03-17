Ontario's first Métis cultural centre near completion

A funding injection from the provincial government will help the Métis Nation of Ontario complete an important milestone.

The province announced it was providing more than $278,000 to help complete renovations at the Métis Nation of Ontario's (MNO) new cultural centre in Sault Ste. Marie, which will become the first centre of its kind in Ontario when it opens.

"Our vision was to basically have a cultural museum, have a resource centre, have a space where, whether you know, it's children that can come in and learn about their culture," said Kim Powley, MNO Sault Ste. Marie Historical Council president.

The centre will open in the former John Street Anglican Church, which was turned over to the MNO in 2017. It sits on top of a Métis burial ground and was also once used as a fur trading post.

"I don't mind my community breaking trail, I don't mind us being out front leading," said Regional Councillor Mitch Case. "But I really hope those opportunities play out for other communities also."

The museum portion of the cultural centre will be completed by 2023.

Case said the centre itself is slated to open later this spring.