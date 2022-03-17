Ontario’s Green Party leader makes stop in North Bay

Ontario’s Green Party leader Mike Schreiner made a stop in North Bay on Thursday.

Schreiner was in town to discuss his party’s addictions and drugs poisoning crisis strategy.

If elected, he told CTV News the Green Party will treat these issues as a public health issue, not a criminal justice issue.

“We are committed to funding 60,000 permanent supportive housing places with wraparound mental health, addictions and other supports so we can stabilize people's lives,” said Schreiner.

“There’s hope to end this stigma if we put forward plans that are going to deliver the solutions and the services people need."

Thursday’s announcement also introduced the Green Party candidate for Nipissing, Sean McClockin, who’s an addictions counsellor in North Bay.