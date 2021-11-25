Ontario's highest court set to rule on Kanata Golf and Country Club greenspace agreement

Residents of Kanata Lakes will learn the future of their golf course on Friday.

The Ontario Court of Appeal will issue its decision on ClubLink's appeal of the 40 per cent greenspace agreement for the golf course at 12 p.m.

In February, Ontario Superior Court Justice Marc Labrosse ruled the agreement signed in the 1980s between the city of Kanata and developers "continues to be a valid and binding contract." Labrosse's judgment noted the continued operation of the golf course is essential to maintaining the 40 per cent open space principle in the agreement.

Liberal MP Jenna Sudds says she's anxiously awaiting the decision.

"I know how important this is to so many in our community, myself included," said Sudds, the former councillor for Kanata North.

In October, 2019, ClubLink, the company that owns the Kanata Golf & Country Club, formally applied to the city of Ottawa to bulldoze the golf course and build more homes. ClubLink and its developers, Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes, promised a new community with a minimum 25 per cent greenspace.

The city argued ClubLink must respect the 40 per cent agreement, which states 40 per cent of the land must be greenspace. Staff also noted the agreement prohibits ClubLink from developing the golf course without first offering the land to the city.