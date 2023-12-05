iHeartRadio

Ontario's largest mountain ski resort to open this week


Blue Mountain Resort (Supplied)

Ontario's largest mountain ski resort announced it would open for the season this week.

Blue Mountain Resort will welcome winter enthusiasts on Thursday starting at 9 a.m.

"Skiers and snowboarders are invited to hit the slopes and kick off another great winter season at Blue," a release from the resort in The Blue Mountains stated.

The Silver Bullet high-speed six-pack chairlift servicing the Tranquility ski run and the Easy Rider beginner carpet will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night skiing is scheduled to start December 14, when the resort says runs will open until 9 p.m. daily.

Advanced tickets are available online. Guest services will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

12