Ontario's minister of health to deliver COVID-19 vaccine update today

Ontarians can expect to receive an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout this afternoon after learning that the government will stop administering the AstraZeneca shot as a first dose.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams made the announcement Tuesday while citing an increase in reports of rare, but potentially fatal, blood clots.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an observed increase in the rare blood clotting condition known as vaccine induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) linked to AstraZeneca vaccine,” Williams said at the time.

According to Ontario’s Chief Health Protection and Emergency Preparedness Officer Dr. Jessica Hopkins, the risk of VITT associated with the vaccine in the province is one in 60,000.

Before Tuesday’s announcement, Hopkins said Ontario’s science table believed the risk of VITT linked to use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose was closer to one in 125,000 to one and 1,000,000.

READ MORE: Ontario will no longer offer first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

At least eight Ontarians have developed blood clots related to the vaccine, according to Hopkins.

Despite that, Williams said that those who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca did “absolutely the right thing to prevent illness.”

He added that the decision to pause AstraZeneca as a first dose was also made due to an “increased and reliable supply” of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the “recent downward trend of cases.”

Elliott is set to be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for the update at Queen’s Park.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the news conference live at 12 p.m.