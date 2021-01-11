Olivia is the most-picked baby name for Ontario girls for 11 years in a row, as Ontario releases the most popular baby names of 2019.

The province usually releases the data in December, 12 months after the end of the year it covers. The latest release, for baby names from 2019, was delayed until Monday.

The top five girls names in 2019 were:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Ava Sophia

That year, there were 933 new babies registered named Olivia. The name started to gain some popularity in the late 70s but ramped up in 1990. In 2002, the name breached the top five.

There is only one change to the top five girls names from the 2018 list, Amelia dropped out, while Sophia rose in 2019.

Noah moves up the No. 1 name for baby boys in Ontario as the province releases its annual list. This is the second time in the last decade that Noah made the top spot, making it in 2017 and then dropping to No. 2 in 2018.

The top five boys names in 2019 were:

Noah Liam Lucas Benjamin Ethan

There were 841 new babies registered with the name Noah.

The name Liam has been in the top five since 2009 and has held the top spot six out of the last 11 years.

The province says parents should register their child's birth within 30 days of being born.

Find registration information here.