The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was shot during an interaction with Toronto police in Scarborough Thursday evening.

At around 8 p.m., police encountered a vehicle of interest in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken, in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

As officers attempted to block in the vehicle, the vehicle rammed into the police vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement.

There was an interaction and an officer discharged their firearm and struck one of two people they were investigating, Insp. Andy Singh told reporters Thursday evening.

The two individuals were later taken into custody, police said.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two police officers were also taken to hospital with unknown injuries, the SIU said.

Singh said he could not provide further details about the incident as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

On Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old American man was fatally stabbed inside a building in the same area. Toronto police have not connected the two incidents.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also asking anyone with video evidence related to this incident to upload it through the SIU website.

