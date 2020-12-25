Ontario’s police watchdog agency is investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times during a police pursuit in St. Catharines early on Friday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that 1:30 a.m. this morning, Niagara Regional Police were contacted by another police service looking to find a person of interest they believed was in the Niagara Region.

At 2:46 a.m., officers spotted the person of interest in a vehicle in the area of Vansickle Road and St. Paul Street West.

The SIU said that at some point police were forced to use a “stop stick” mobile spike strip to stop the vehicle.

“There was an interaction between officers and the 30-year-old man who was driving the vehicle,” SIU investigators said Friday. “While the man was outside of the vehicle, two officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck.”

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

SIU investigators have seized a knife found at the scene as well as two police firearms.

Two subject officers and five witness officers were designated by the SIU.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.