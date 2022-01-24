Ontario's police watchdog investigating death in Chapleau

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person on the morning of Jan. 21 in the Township of Chapleau.

The incident began in the evening of Jan. 20 when Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call about a person in distress.

"An officer attempted to make contact with the person and received no response," the SIU said in a news release.

"In the early hours of Jan. 21 … tactical response unit officers entered the residence and located the person deceased."

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials in incidents that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. The director of the SIU must consider whether the official has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation.

Depending on the evidence, a criminal charge could be laid against the official where grounds exist, or the SIU could close the file without any charges being laid and after publicly reporting the results of its investigations.