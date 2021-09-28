Ontario's science table set to release new COVID-19 projections today
Ontario's science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.
The new modelling is set to be posted online at 2 p.m., but the weekly briefing from Ontario's chief medical officer of health that normally occurs Tuesdays at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled to Wednesday.
Ontario's daily case counts have so far remained under 1,000 during the fourth wave, and the graph of Ontario's seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.
That's well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario's previous modelling, which showed about 4,000 daily cases by now.
Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.
On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
-
Tecumseh man found in canoe and charged with break-inChatham-Kent OPP say they found a Tecumseh man in a canoe and charged him with breaking into a property on Martin Island.
-
Ontario reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on TuesdayAcross the province, health officials reported another 446 new cases of COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick coroner's inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney LeviThe coroner’s inquest into the death of a man from New Brunswick's Metepenagiag First Nation began in Miramichi on Tuesday.
-
Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz re-elected; no recount to take placeAfter a tight race in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding, Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz has been re-elected after increasing his lead over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson, who conceded the race on Tuesday.
-
-
Manitoba health officials warning of challenging cold and flu seasonAs the fourth wave of COVID-19 officially hits Manitoba, public health officials are warning of a challenging cold and flu season.
-
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flightA Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Calgary Police Service Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
-
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some gradesAn Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.
-