Ontario’s snowmobile training course moves exclusively online

The Ontario Snowmobile Safety Course will now only be offered virtually rather than in a classroom.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has announced that effective immediately, its driver training program will now be offered exclusively online.

This course teaches students as young as 12 years old all about rules, behaviours and safety while on a sled.

Before the pandemic, the course took place in a classroom setting.

In Ontario, all snowmobile operators who do not have a valid drivers license must take part in a snowmobile safety course and now their only option is to complete that course virtually.

Officials with the Sudbury Trail Plan Association said this course can be taken at your own pace, and the move to make it online was a necessary change.

“Driver training is something we have done for many many years and we developed an online model in the pandemic through a third party and we’ve seen a very strong uptake,” said the governor of the Sudbury Trail Plan, Joel Brosseau.

“It’s really been a shift in demand over the last few years. The material is largely the same. It’s really a way to allow our kids to engage and provide them with mentorship and a safe foundation to get going on the trails.”

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says since 1976, the training program has graduated more than 260,000 students aged 12 and older.

“These kids are the future of our sport and it’s important that we get them started off right,” added Brosseau.

The course is a one-time fee of $40 and individuals can register here.

More information on upcoming OFSC events in the Sudbury-area can be found on the Sudbury Trail Plan Association’s Facebook page.