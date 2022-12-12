Ontario's top baby names for 2021 were revealed. These are the top 10
Ontario has just revealed the most popular baby names of last year, and one of them has been on the list for more than a decade.
According to the province, Olivia was the number one choice for girls in 2021, but the name has been the top trending pick for 12 consecutive years.
For boys' names, Noah is the most popular choice, and it has been for the last three years.
The second-most popular names for boys and girls were Emma and Liam.
On the 2020 list, Charlotte was in the top two while Emma was third for girls. Liam has remained unchanged in the standings for boys.
The only new addition for names this year is Ella, which capped off the top 10 list for girls in 2021. Ella replaced Chloe, which had ranked eighth in the 2020 list of names.
In order, the top 10 names for girls in 2021 was Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Evelyn, Mia, and Ella.
Meanwhile for boys, the top 10 names were Noah, Liam, Oliver, Jack, Benjamin, Theodore, Lucas, William, Ethan, and Leo.
