Ontario’s top public health official says that we are now in the midst of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the spread of the more infectious B.1.1.7 variant.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams made the comment on Thursday afternoon, hours after the Ministry of Health reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day.

"We are in the third wave it is just a matter of what kind of wave is it," he said. "Is it an undulating wave? Is it a rapidly rising breaking wave? Is it going to look like wave two? We don’t know right now."

