Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season

While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.

According to The Weather Network, La Niña – a weather pattern characterized by cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean – is returning to Canada for a rare third winter, likely meaning colder-than-normal temperatures and snowier weather throughout December.

The agency says Ontario is on track to be cold and snowy for most of December and feature some messy storms, but the province, alongside Quebec, is also expected to see two-to-three-week periods with potential for thaw.

"If you're worried by this forecast, thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I just can't deal with four months straight of cold and snow' – it doesn't look like that for most of the country," Chris Scott, chief meteorologist with The Weather Network, said in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press.

"When it comes, it's going to be intense and then we'll have some pretty significant breaks during the stretch."

One of those milder breaks could take place over the holidays.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, Christmas in Ontario is set to be a tad milder than usual, with a few showers of wet snow or rain forecast for Dec. 25.

Looking ahead, Scott says the first few months of 2023 will be pivotal in deciding whether this winter will be exceptionally cold and snowy. However, Ontario, alongside Newfoundland and Labrador, may see another break from the cold during this time.

“We expect that once we get into January and February, [..] winter will take a couple of breaks with periods of mild weather, especially from southern Ontario to Newfoundland and Labrador,” he said.

Scott said forecasters will have a better sense of what to expect during those months near the end of December.

With files from The Canadian Press