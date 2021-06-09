Ontario says it's not considering plans for COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Ontario is not considering a COVID-19 vaccine lottery despite another Canadian province announcing their plans for one, the government says.

The Manitoba government launch a new lottery on Wednesday to encourage people to get vaccinated and says $2 million will be given away in cash and scholarships to people who have received a shot.

Over the summer, Manitoba will hold two lottery draws and people are automatically entered when they receive their vaccine.

Only those 18 and over will be eligible for cash prizes. People between 12 and 18 will be eligible to win a $25,000 scholarship.

"We are not considering a lottery at this time,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement Wednesday. "Ontario's vaccine rollout has been a success to date."

According to the government, more than 10.4 million doses have been administered since the rollout began. Nearly 73 per cent of adult Ontarians have received one dose, while approximately 10 per cent have received both.

Manitoba isn’t the first place to offer incentives to help boost vaccine uptake.

Ohio is handing out $1 million per week to a lucky person who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Yorkers who received their first shot can get a free ticket to a New York Yankees or New York Mets game.

In New Jersey, people who get vaccinated are eligible for a free beer at a participating brewery.