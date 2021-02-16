Here is a list of Ontario school and bus cancellations for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Toronto:

The Toronto District School Board says all bus service is cancelled but schools will remain open for the start of in-person learning.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says buses are cancelled but schools remain open for in-person and virtual learning.

Peel Region:

All transportation services, schools and facilities in the Peel District School Board have been cancelled, the board said. Remote learning will continue where possible.

Transportation services in Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have been cancelled. Schools will operate through virtual learning.

York Region:

The York Region District School Board says all schools and related facilities are closed today and all buses are cancelled.

The York Catholic District School Board says all schools are closed.

Halton Region:

The Halton Catholic District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed today and all buses are cancelled. Virtual class is also cancelled.

The Halton Region District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed and all classes including remote learning are cancelled.

Durham Region:

All school buses for zones 1, 2 and 3 for the Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board are cancelled but schools remain open.

Hamilton:

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board says all schools and facilities are closed today due to inclement weather. Remote learning will continue where possible.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says all schools are closed.

Guelph, Wellington, Dufferin:

All schools and buses are cancelled today throughout Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin.

Niagara:

The Niagara Catholic District School Board says all school is cancelled today due to inclement weather.

The District School Board of Niagara says all schools are closed and virtual learning is cancelled.

Simcoe County:

All student transportation in Simcoe County is closed due to inclement weather.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board:

All buses and transportation in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes is cancelled.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board:

Local bus service STSCO says all schools in the KPRDSB are closed today due to inclement weather.