Ontario schools in low-risk communities should scrap COVID-19 restrictions like distancing and cohorting, experts say

Schools in communities with a low number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths should be able to forgo physical distancing and cohorting in the fall while adopting a more relaxed approach when it comes to screening students for symptoms, according to a new paper being released by Ontario’s science table.

The paper, which was prepared by a Sick Kids-led group of experts, argues that schools should remain open for in-person learning “barring catastrophic circumstances” and that extracurricular activities should be prioritized as “an important component of return-to-school plans.”

The 41-page report does say that school-based measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should continue for the time being but it suggests that they should be imposed differently depending on the level of “community COVID-19 burden.”

The expert recommendations are based on three different scenarios – one in which there is only “limited and sporadic cases” of severe disease, another in which there is “early evidence” of an upward trajectory in severe disease and a third with a high prevalence of severe disease and a continued upward trajectory in hospitalizations.

In the best-case scenario, they say, contact tracing and low-barrier testing would serve “as an early warning system for emerging variants and increased transmission,” allowing for schools to return to something more closely approaching the pre-pandemic normal.

That means there would be no requirement for distancing or cohorting, though the experts say that class sizes “should still be kept as small as possible” and that classroom mixing should only occur outdoors.

In moderate and high-risk scenarios, the experts are recommending a return to physical distancing in the classroom but only for older students. For younger students, they say that “cohorting and masking” should be emphasized instead.

“For younger children in particular, cohorting and masking are strategies that should be prioritized over physical distancing to allow for close interactions. For older students, masking and distancing are preferred strategies to cohorting because of the latter’s adverse impact on schooling, social interactions, sports and extra-curricular activities,” the paper says.

NO MORE SYMPTOM SCREENING UPON ARRIVAL

Last fall students were greeted by a new world in which they were screened for symptoms upon showing up for school and had to stay home for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19 if they had so much as a runny nose.

The experts say that screening students for symptoms as they arrived for school posed “significant operational challenges” and should only be considered in the high-risk scenario during the coming academic year.

They say that in the lower-risk scenario the symptom list should be narrowed so as to only include ones that are more commonly associated with COVID-19, such as a fever or a persistent cough.

They also say that fully vaccinated students who develop symptoms should be exempt from a previous policy requiring that they isolate for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19.

The experts are also calling for a resumption of a host of activities that were either put on hold or significantly altered while the pandemic spiralled out of control last year.

They say that assemblies can resume in “low-risk communities” but should only be held virtually in “high-risk communities.” Intramural sports and competitive sports, meanwhile, can be held both outdoors and indoors in low-risk communities but in high-risk communities, they should be outdoors-only.

Cafeteria closures are not recommended for any of the scenarios but the experts say that in high-risk communities additional measures such as staggered lunch breaks and shorter lunch times could be put into place to reduce the risk of transmission.

“The other jurisdictions were able to conduct in-person gatherings, music education, clubs and sports during the 2020-2021 academic year, with school-based measures responsive to community burden,” the paper states.

“With high vaccine uptake in the community and reduced community transmission, there should be a return to offering these enriching activities to Ontario students during the 2021-2022 academic year, with appropriate mitigation measures as required, and cancellation considered only in high-risk scenarios.”

SCHOOL BOARDS SHOULD GET DATA ON VACCINATION RATES

The paper does not take a position on making vaccines mandatory for eligible students and staff at schools but it does say that schools and school boards should be given access to “anonymized and aggregated information” on vaccine uptake to support targeted education and improved accessibility.

It says that the Ministry of Education should also explore other options, including vaccination policies, “to optimize vaccine coverage.”

“Immunization is the single most effective preventive intervention and its widespread uptake will dramatically reduce infection rates even among unvaccinated people, including children. As such, it is essential that vaccines are easily accessible and encouraged for all approved age groups, and offered as a permanent community-based measure across all risk groups to improve regional vaccination coverage when local school or community outbreaks are occurring,” the paper says.

The Ford government has not yet released its plan for the resumption of classes but Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously suggested that one will be made public sometime this month.