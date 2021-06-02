Ontario schools will not reopen for in-person learning until September Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced schools will remain closed to in-person learning for the rest of the academic year. Wolastoqey Nation calls on N.B. government to search former property of Sussex day school The Wolastoqey Nation is calling on the New Brunswick government to conduct an investigation, including the use of round-penetrating radar, at the site of the former Sussex Indian School. Calgary man recovering from adverse reaction to vaccine, says new federal support program was needed Matt Dawe is slowly starting to regain muscle strength after spending two weeks in hospital due, he says, to an adverse reaction to an AstraZeneca vaccination. Rare white raven, bear cubs recovering at Vancouver Island wildlife centre The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington is currently caring for a rare white raven and a pair of orphaned bear cubs.