Ottawa sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the eighth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Two new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were also reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,799 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 563 deaths.

The 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 63 new cases on Wednesday and 48 cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,135 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 316 new cases in Toronto, 271 in Peel Region and 75 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported between Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario based on when the data is collected from the system.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 19 to 25): 45.4 (down from 49.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 19 to 25): 5.1 per cent (down from 5.7 May 17-23)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.90

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 26:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 506,835 (+11,694)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 41,652 (+2,098)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 527,650

As of Wednesday, 59 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 49 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday.

There are 12 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 4 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 8 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 9

60-69: 11 (6 in ICU)

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 9 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 800.

There are 743 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 796 active cases on Wednesday.

OPH reported that 96 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,493.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,311 (+49)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 235 (+1)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 22

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total B.1.617.2: 1

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,241 (+50)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 58

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 4 new cases (2,174 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 4 new cases (3,410 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (6,029 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,065 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (3,529 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 0 new cases (3,238 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 6 new cases (1,917 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 1 new case (1,070 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new cases (849 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (514 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,329 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 25.

A total of 2,339 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 14 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases were removed from the total

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec) 29 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The active community outbreaks are:

Workplace – Construction: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Little Acorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13) Grandir Ensemble – Licensed Home Daycare (May 14)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17) Group Home A-16961 (May 18) Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19) Valley Stream Retirement Residents - Single Unit 2nd floor (May 21) Group Home A-17246 (May 22) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25) Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.