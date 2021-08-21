Ontario sees highest number of COVID-19 cases since early June, 18 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the 12th straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Meantime, the number of people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 doubled on Saturday to four people. There is one person in the ICU.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 28,093 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 18 new cases on Saturday follows 26 cases on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 689 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That's the highest number of infections in a single day since June 5.

Health officials reported 130 new cases in Toronto, 94 in Peel Region, 86 in York Region and 52 in Middlesex-London.

VACCINATED VS. UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 689 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday, 552 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unvaccinated status.

A total of 137 cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 130 people in ICUs across Ontario, 123 are not full vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 13 to Aug. 19): 12.8 (up from 12.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 13 to Aug.19): 1.6 per cent (up from 1.5 per cent Aug. 11 to 17)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 780,795 (+2,558)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 712,216 (+4,755)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 77 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 142 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 143 cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,358.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from two on Friday.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), one is in their 50s, and one is in their 70s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,335 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,629 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,324 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,294 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,700 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,356 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,973 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health says lineage and mutation data is temporarily unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health data* (as of Aug. 19):

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,317 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,130 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 19.

A total of 2,061 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

The active community outbreaks are:

Sports and Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: