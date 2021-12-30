Ontario sees record COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 771 new cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 771 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the same day Ontario reported a record number of new cases.

The 771 new cases follow 653 cases on Wednesday and 424 cases on Tuesday.

There are a record 13,807 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario.

A total of 444 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents between the ages of 10 and 40, including 105 cases involving 10 to 19 year-olds and 212 cases for 20 to 29-year-olds.

Ottawa’s all-time case record was set on Boxing Day, when Public Health Ontario reported a record 867. Ottawa Public Health did not report a case count that day, instead providing a three-day total on Monday.

There have been 40,594 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 2020.

Health officials reported 277 cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region on Thursday and 242 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

Public Health Ontario reported 683 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 case totals between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says testing capacity in Ottawa and across Ontario is "under strain", and timely access may not be available to everyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-in testing has been paused at Ottawa's clinics to keep testing capacity available for essential workers.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 22 to Dec. 28): 414.2 (up from 386.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 22 to Dec. 28): 22.5 per cent (up from 19.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.03

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 891,880 (+1,519)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 820,752 (+1,160)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 267,827 (+23,938)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 6,076 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 5,637 active cases on Wednesday. With COVID-19 testing capacity strained, the actual number of active cases is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health reported 402 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in the past three days. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 33,897.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 13 people in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday with an active infection, up from eight on Wednesday.

There are three people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 7 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 6 (1 in the ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 84 new cases (3,905 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 105 new cases (5,614 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 212 new cases (8,180 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 127 new cases (6,423 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 91 new cases (5,365 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 77 new cases (4,528 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 44 new cases (2,577 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 11 new cases (1,356 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 15 new cases (980 total cases)

90+ years old: 5 new cases (579 total cases)

Unknown: Zero active cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,848

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,690

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 162

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 15,188

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 3,148 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 28.

A total of 4,235 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 33 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 277 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 148 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 242 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 117 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 40 new cases

Outaouais: 645 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10)

Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12)

Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14)

Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14)

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15)

Ottawa Forest & Nature Licenced Childcare (Dec. 15)

St. Peter High School (Dec. 15)

Torah Academy of Ottawa (Dec. 16)

Garderie Providence Services de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 16)

La Coccinelle Le Prelude Licenced Childcare (Dec. 16)

Merivale High School (Dec. 16)

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16)

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17)

St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17)

Fallingbrook Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Ruddy Family Y Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Borden Farm Licenced Childcare (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20)

MIFO Services de Garde Agréés en Centre - Chapel Hill (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (Dec. 21)

École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (Dec. 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (Dec. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Ouest (Dec. 22)

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes (Dec. 22)

Andrew Fleck Licenced home childcare - Orleans (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile de l'Est (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 23)

Portia Licenced Childcare - Kanata (Dec. 23)

Churchill Carling Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Dow's Lake Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Forest Valley Program Licenced Childcare (Dec. 26)

Portia Learning Centre – Licensed Centre-Based Child Care (Dec. 28) NEW)

Camp A-29425 (Dec. 28) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: